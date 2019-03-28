See All Family Doctors in Owasso, OK
Tana Vogele, APRN

Family Medicine
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tana Vogele, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Owasso, OK. 

Tana Vogele works at Utica Park Clinic in Owasso, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Utica Park Clinic - Owasso North
    11402 N 135th East Ave, Owasso, OK 74055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 212-7373
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital Claremore
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Tana Vogele, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134478068
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oklahoma - Tulsa, OK
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tana Vogele, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tana Vogele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tana Vogele has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Tana Vogele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tana Vogele works at Utica Park Clinic in Owasso, OK. View the full address on Tana Vogele’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Tana Vogele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tana Vogele.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tana Vogele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tana Vogele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

