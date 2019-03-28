Tana Vogele, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tana Vogele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tana Vogele, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tana Vogele, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Owasso, OK.
Tana Vogele works at
Locations
Utica Park Clinic - Owasso North11402 N 135th East Ave, Owasso, OK 74055 Directions (918) 212-7373Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital Claremore
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vogel’s is a considerate, listening doctor who takes your health seriously! She is thorough in her investigation to your health solutions!
About Tana Vogele, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma - Tulsa, OK
Frequently Asked Questions
Tana Vogele has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tana Vogele accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tana Vogele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Tana Vogele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tana Vogele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tana Vogele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tana Vogele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.