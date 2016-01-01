See All Nurse Practitioners in Dayton, OH
Tamu Swanson, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile

Tamu Swanson, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Tamu Swanson, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Dayton, OH. 

Tamu Swanson works at Kettering Physician Network - Primary Care in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care - Grandview Medical Offices
    425 W Grand Ave Ste 3003, Dayton, OH 45405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 294-3603

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Kettering Health Greene Memorial
  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Kettering Health Miamisburg
  • Soin Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Tamu Swanson?

    Photo: Tamu Swanson, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Tamu Swanson, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Tamu Swanson to family and friends

    Tamu Swanson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Tamu Swanson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tamu Swanson, FNP-C.

    About Tamu Swanson, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780162172
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Ohio University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tamu Swanson, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tamu Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tamu Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tamu Swanson works at Kettering Physician Network - Primary Care in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Tamu Swanson’s profile.

    Tamu Swanson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tamu Swanson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tamu Swanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tamu Swanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Tamu Swanson, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.