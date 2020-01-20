Tamra Jones-Brooks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tamra Jones-Brooks, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tamra Jones-Brooks, PSY is a Psychologist in Baltimore, MD.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5100 Falls Rd Ste 170, Baltimore, MD 21210 Directions (410) 323-6760
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tamra Jones-Brooks?
It was very positive
About Tamra Jones-Brooks, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1528291333
Frequently Asked Questions
Tamra Jones-Brooks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tamra Jones-Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Tamra Jones-Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tamra Jones-Brooks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tamra Jones-Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tamra Jones-Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.