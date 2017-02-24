Dr. Tamra Greenberg, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamra Greenberg, PHD
Overview
Dr. Tamra Greenberg, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Locations
Summerfield Commons Office Park2581 Washington Rd Ste 210, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Directions (412) 833-3366
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
She is wonderful.
About Dr. Tamra Greenberg, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1215141320
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- San Francisco State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
