Tammy Wright, LPC

Counseling
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tammy Wright, LPC is a Counselor in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Counseling, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University.

Tammy Wright works at Coastal Carlna Neurpsychtrc Ctr in Jacksonville, NC with other offices in Shallotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Coastal Carlna Neurpsychtrc Ctr
    200 Tarpon Trl, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 938-1114
    Elite Psychotherapy Services- Tammy L Wright, MS, LCMHC
    143 Holden Beach Rd SW Ste 5, Shallotte, NC 28470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 664-3647
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • APS Healthcare
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CHAMPVA
    • Health Net
    • LifeSynch
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 08, 2016
    Tammy is such a wonderful person, caring and trustworthy. She's very easy to talk to and understands. I highly recommend her to anyone looking for a therapist.
    jacksonville NC — Sep 08, 2016
    About Tammy Wright, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760561203
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St Joseph Hosp Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Texas A&M University
    Undergraduate School
    • East Texas State University-Commerce
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tammy Wright, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tammy Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tammy Wright has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Tammy Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Tammy Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tammy Wright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tammy Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tammy Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

