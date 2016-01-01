Tammy Shimfessel, PNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tammy Shimfessel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tammy Shimfessel, PNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tammy Shimfessel, PNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kernersville, NC.
Tammy Shimfessel works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Forsyth Pediatrics - Union Cross1471 Jag Branch Blvd Unit 101, Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions (336) 619-8210
Insurance Accepted
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tammy Shimfessel?
About Tammy Shimfessel, PNP
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1679532212
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Tammy Shimfessel accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Tammy Shimfessel using Healthline FindCare.
Tammy Shimfessel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tammy Shimfessel works at
Tammy Shimfessel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tammy Shimfessel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tammy Shimfessel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tammy Shimfessel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.