Tammy Ouellette, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tammy Ouellette, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Fullerton, CA. 

Tammy Ouellette works at Jackie Parke, Psy.D. in Fullerton, CA with other offices in La Habra, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tammy A Ouellette Psy.d. Apc
    1370 Brea Blvd Ste 210, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 732-1773
    120 E La Habra Blvd # 202, La Habra, CA 90631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 697-9796

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Depression
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Mild Cognitive Impairment
Depression
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Mild Cognitive Impairment

Depression
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Mild Cognitive Impairment
Relationship Issues
Stress
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 01, 2021
    Visit!? She didn’t even return the call to make an appointment!
    — Oct 01, 2021
    About Tammy Ouellette, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669432589
