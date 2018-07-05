Tammy Mullins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tammy Mullins, ARNP
Tammy Mullins, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Tammy Mullins works at
Norton Community Medical Associates - St. Matthews3991 Dutchmans Ln Ste 205, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 899-6170
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Tammy is sharp. She has been quick to catch things and get the ball rolling with medical care. She takes time and listens to your concerns and explains everything. She has been wonderful.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366405250
Tammy Mullins accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tammy Mullins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Tammy Mullins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tammy Mullins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tammy Mullins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tammy Mullins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.