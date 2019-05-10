See All Nurse Practitioners in Schenectady, NY
Tammy Leblanc, NPP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tammy Leblanc, NPP is a Nurse Practitioner in Schenectady, NY. They graduated from Russell Sage College.

Tammy Leblanc works at Center for Solutions in Schenectady, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Solutions
    2141 EASTERN PKWY, Schenectady, NY 12309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 982-1274
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 10, 2019
    Got an appointment rather quickly compared to other centers. She asked all the right questions, questions that no one has ever asked, but should have. She was very easy to talk to, let you know her thoughts on a treatment program, and asked for your feedback on her selections. She asked more questions about my health than nay GP has ever, and educated me on reasons for every test she was ordering. I cannot tell you how refreshing it was to deal with a REAL person, and not a robot worried about assembly line medicine. Kind, understanding, and compassionate.
    — May 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Tammy Leblanc, NPP
