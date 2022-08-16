See All Pediatricians in Tipp City, OH
Tammy Kaiser, CNP

Pediatrics
5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tammy Kaiser, CNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tipp City, OH. 

Tammy Kaiser works at Pediatric Group in Tipp City, OH with other offices in Piqua, OH and Troy, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Pediatric Group at Hyatt Center
    450 N Hyatt St Ste 204, Tipp City, OH 45371 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    The Pediatric Group at UVMC Outpatient Care Center North
    280 Looney Rd Ste 203, Piqua, OH 45356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    The Pediatric Group at Upper Valley Medical Center
    3130 N County Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Upper Valley Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Tammy Kaiser, CNP

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881965259
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tammy Kaiser, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tammy Kaiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tammy Kaiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Tammy Kaiser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tammy Kaiser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tammy Kaiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tammy Kaiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.