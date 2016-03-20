Tammy Gendron, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tammy Gendron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tammy Gendron, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tammy Gendron, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Storrs, CT. They graduated from LOCK HAVEN UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Windham Hospital.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1244 Storrs Rd, Storrs, CT 06268 Directions (860) 456-9720
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Windham Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We are a family of four, husband, wife and two daughters. The office staff has become corporate and sterile and it seems the nursing staff is less than enthusiastic about serving patients. Tammy Gendron has a sincere concern and genuine love to provide a medical explanation as to the ailment that she is addressing with you . Congratulations to MFP for employing and having such a generous PA and more important a caring and considerate human.
About Tammy Gendron, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1831387596
Education & Certifications
- LOCK HAVEN UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Tammy Gendron has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tammy Gendron accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tammy Gendron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Tammy Gendron. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tammy Gendron.
