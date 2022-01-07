Tammy Ewing has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tammy Ewing, ARNP
Overview
Tammy Ewing, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL.
Tammy Ewing works at
Locations
Jessie Trice Community Health System Inc1100 Nw 71st St, Miami, FL 33150 Directions (305) 836-0991
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have needed to see a psychiatrist from time to time and I could never seem to get the right help. I am so thankful that I found Tammy Ewing! She is absolutely the best! She is Patient, kind and she was determined to help me find the right treatment plan. I am so thankful for her help. I would definitely recommend her to my friends and family!
About Tammy Ewing, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700269776
Frequently Asked Questions
Tammy Ewing accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tammy Ewing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Tammy Ewing. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tammy Ewing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tammy Ewing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tammy Ewing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.