Tammy Danielson, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tammy Danielson, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn Center, MN.
Tammy Danielson works at
Locations
North Memorial Health Clinic5615 Xerxes Ave N Ste D, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Tammy Danielson, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Tammy Danielson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tammy Danielson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
