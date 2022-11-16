See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Tammy Collander, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tammy Collander, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Tammy Collander works at P3 Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Town Center
    653 N Town Center Dr Ste 106, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 363-3000
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 16, 2022
    She listens, explains and helps A perfect primary care
    Bob R — Nov 16, 2022
    Photo: Tammy Collander, APRN
    About Tammy Collander, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952779449
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tammy Collander, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tammy Collander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tammy Collander has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Tammy Collander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tammy Collander works at P3 Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Tammy Collander’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Tammy Collander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tammy Collander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tammy Collander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tammy Collander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

