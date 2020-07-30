Tammie Wampler, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tammie Wampler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tammie Wampler, PA-C
Overview
Tammie Wampler, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Knoxville, TN.
Tammie Wampler works at
Locations
Knoxville Dermatology Group, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology123 Fox Rd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 690-9467Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After Dr. Bushkell retired, my husband and I were referred to Tammie Wampler. From our initial visit, we knew we would receive excellent care. She was professional, extremely knowledgeable, and so personable!! We continue to see her regularly and have recommended her to other family members as well. They love her as much as we do! She will continue to be our physician of choice because she is simply the best!! Tim and Sandy Childress
About Tammie Wampler, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
- 1740211788
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK
Frequently Asked Questions
Tammie Wampler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tammie Wampler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tammie Wampler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

17 patients have reviewed Tammie Wampler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tammie Wampler.
