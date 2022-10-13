Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tammie Moore, PHD
Overview
Dr. Tammie Moore, PHD is a Psychologist in Cary, NC.

Locations
- 1 232 E Chatham St, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 467-3831
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Rex Hospital
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
It took me meeting with and interviewing with 4 other psychologists before I found Dr. Moore. She is very kind, thoughtful, and I walk away from her appointments with a lot of good things to think about and reflect on. I find her to be sincere, and look forward to every upcoming appointment. She has helped me with familial relationships, partner relationships, and work relationships. Dr. Moore is also verrryyy smart!!
About Dr. Tammie Moore, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1881806958
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
