Tammie Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tammie Kim, PSY
Tammie Kim, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Honolulu, HI.
Kahala Counselors4747 Kilauea Ave Ste 108, Honolulu, HI 96816 Directions (808) 392-6093Monday8:00am - 10:00amTuesday8:00am - 10:00amWednesday8:00am - 11:00amThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday7:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Experience nurturing medical professional wise beyond her years with a natural presence of grace leading example she skillfully instilled the necessary tools and coping skills required for multiple lifelong debilitating diagnoses. Thank you, Cissy
About Tammie Kim, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1821038506
Tammie Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tammie Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Tammie Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tammie Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tammie Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tammie Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.