Tammie Chaplain, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tammie Chaplain, LPC is a Counselor in Mandeville, LA.
Tammie Chaplain works at
Locations
Tammie Chaplain LPC201 Carroll St # 201, Mandeville, LA 70448 Directions (504) 723-9914Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Cigna
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Tammie Chaplain, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Tammie Chaplain accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tammie Chaplain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
