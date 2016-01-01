Tammie Blair accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tammie Blair, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tammie Blair, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Diego, CA.
Tammie Blair works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced California Medical Center10737 Camino Ruiz Ste 114, San Diego, CA 92126 Directions (858) 578-9600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tammie Blair?
About Tammie Blair, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902849938
Frequently Asked Questions
Tammie Blair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tammie Blair works at
Tammie Blair has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tammie Blair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tammie Blair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tammie Blair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.