Tammi Pavey, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Tammi Pavey, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA. 

Tammi Pavey works at Interpoint Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Interpoint Health, LLC
    3685 Wheeler Rd Ste 100, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 364-8600
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:30pm
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Tammi Pavey, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447457965
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tammi Pavey, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tammi Pavey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tammi Pavey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Tammi Pavey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tammi Pavey works at Interpoint Health in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Tammi Pavey’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Tammi Pavey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tammi Pavey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tammi Pavey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tammi Pavey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

