Tammi Pavey, PA-C
Tammi Pavey, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA.
Interpoint Health, LLC3685 Wheeler Rd Ste 100, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 364-8600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:30pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Tammi Pavey, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1447457965
Tammi Pavey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tammi Pavey accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tammi Pavey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Tammi Pavey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tammi Pavey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tammi Pavey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tammi Pavey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.