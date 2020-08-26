Overview

Tammi Labarre, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University New Orleans.



Tammi Labarre works at A Renewed Approach Healthcare in Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.