Tammi Labarre, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University New Orleans.
A Renewed Approach Healthcare330 Oak Harbor Blvd Ste D, Slidell, LA 70458 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 1:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
NP Labarre was so patient with me! She took her time, explained everything really well. I would recommend her to anyone.
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Loyola University New Orleans
- William Carey University
