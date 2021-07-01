Tammi Fuchs, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tammi Fuchs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tammi Fuchs, APRN
Tammi Fuchs, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN.
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Lake Park Clinic1005 1st St, Lake Park, MN 56554 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Tammi Fuchs, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
Frequently Asked Questions
Tammi Fuchs accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Tammi Fuchs using Healthline FindCare.
Tammi Fuchs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
