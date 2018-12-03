Dr. Schmalz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tammera Schmalz, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tammera Schmalz, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Prince Frederick, MD.
Dr. Schmalz works at
Locations
Chesapeake Neurology Associates130 Hospital Rd Ste 101, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Directions (410) 535-2500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schmalz?
Dr. Schmalz is a wonderful person. She has made a difference in my son's life. Just a wonderful person!
About Dr. Tammera Schmalz, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1740241132
Frequently Asked Questions
Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmalz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmalz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmalz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmalz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmalz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.