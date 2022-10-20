See All Family Doctors in Palm Coast, FL
Family Medicine
Tamika Robertson, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. 

Tamika Robertson works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Palm Coast in Palm Coast, FL. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Palm Coast
    61 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 2804, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Oct 20, 2022
Started seeing Tamika about 2 years ago. Been great. Bedside manner is awesome and knows her stuff! Diagnosis and treatments are spot on.
CW — Oct 20, 2022
About Tamika Robertson, APRN

  Family Medicine
  English
  1992254197
Frequently Asked Questions

Tamika Robertson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Tamika Robertson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Tamika Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Tamika Robertson works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Palm Coast in Palm Coast, FL.

3 patients have reviewed Tamika Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tamika Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tamika Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

