Tamika Morrow, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tamika Morrow, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Tamika Morrow works at
Locations
SynerGy Consulting, LLC7 W Square Lake Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (313) 202-9050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Total Health Care, USA
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love love love this lady! She knows exactly what she is talking about! Very smart ,sofisticated, trusting,. She listens to you and helps you understand when you don't get something. She's very easy to talk to , and be yourself around. She's not judgemental. She's kind and respectful. And I could talk to her all day with ANYTHING I have on my mind. Even if it's not doctor related. She keeps everything real. Thee best doctor I've ever had!!
About Tamika Morrow, NP
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1407009640
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- University of Michigan
