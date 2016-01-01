Tamika Jenkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tamika Jenkins, MA
Overview
Tamika Jenkins, MA is a Counselor in Tyrone, GA.
Tamika Jenkins works at
Locations
Gray Matters Counselng & Consulting Assoc LLC145 Howell Rd Ste B, Tyrone, GA 30290 Directions (678) 557-3729
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Tamika Jenkins, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1295959393
Frequently Asked Questions
Tamika Jenkins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tamika Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Tamika Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tamika Jenkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tamika Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tamika Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.