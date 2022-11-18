Dr. Tami Lapp, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tami Lapp, OD
Overview
Dr. Tami Lapp, OD is an Optometrist in Smithtown, NY.
Locations
East End Eye Associates Llp329 E Main St Ste 10, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-2580
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lapp is a very kind and caring physician. She’s extremely knowledgeable and determined to help her patients no matter what. She takes the time and effort that many don’t . She certainly knows her stuff !
About Dr. Tami Lapp, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lapp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lapp accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.