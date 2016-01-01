See All Nurse Practitioners in Lees Summit, MO
Tamera Wolf, ARNP

Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (77)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tamera Wolf, ARNP is a dermatology nurse practitioner in Lees Summit, MO. She currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Lee's Summit.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Lee's Summit
    3265 NE Ralph Powell Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 454-3424
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am -
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Head Lice Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Keloid Treatment Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sunscreen Allergy Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Cigna

About Tamera Wolf, ARNP

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Wichita State University
Undergraduate School

Patient Satisfaction

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 77 ratings
Patient Ratings (77)
5 Star
(76)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
