Tamera Pace, NP
Overview
Tamera Pace, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Tamera Pace works at
Locations
Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks330 23rd Ave N Ste 330, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 342-6800
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best ??????
About Tamera Pace, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427045897
Frequently Asked Questions
Tamera Pace has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tamera Pace accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tamera Pace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
57 patients have reviewed Tamera Pace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tamera Pace.
