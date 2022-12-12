See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (57)
Accepting new patients
Tamera Pace, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Tamera Pace works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks
    330 23rd Ave N Ste 330, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 342-6800
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 12, 2022
    She is the best ??????
    Sherry and Saya — Dec 12, 2022
    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427045897
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tamera Pace, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tamera Pace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tamera Pace has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Tamera Pace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tamera Pace works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Tamera Pace’s profile.

    57 patients have reviewed Tamera Pace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tamera Pace.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tamera Pace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tamera Pace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

