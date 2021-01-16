Tamer Tadros accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tamer Tadros
Overview
Tamer Tadros is a Physician Assistant in Tallahassee, FL.
Tamer Tadros works at
Locations
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Inc.2633 CENTENNIAL BLVD, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 431-5404
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Tadros! He is a knowledgable medical professional. And equally important, he is an exceptional caregiver. He is very attentive to concerns and explains things thoroughly.
About Tamer Tadros
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1184254666
Frequently Asked Questions
Tamer Tadros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Tamer Tadros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tamer Tadros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tamer Tadros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tamer Tadros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.