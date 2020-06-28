Dr. Sabry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamer Sabry, DC
Overview
Dr. Tamer Sabry, DC is a Chiropractor in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Dr. Sabry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Sabry D.c. LLC18465 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 432-8818
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sabry?
I was in a tremendous amount of pain for weeks, but Dr Tamer Sabry was amazing and I am feeling better already.
About Dr. Tamer Sabry, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1952337826
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabry works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.