See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wyncote, PA
Tameeka Banks-Jenkins, NP Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Tameeka Banks-Jenkins, NP

Internal Medicine
4 (1)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Tameeka Banks-Jenkins, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wyncote, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel Univ and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Tameeka Banks-Jenkins works at Oak Street Health Cheltenham in Wyncote, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Cheltenham
    2401 W Cheltenham Ave, Wyncote, PA 19095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 602-7414

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Allergies
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Tameeka Banks-Jenkins?

    Aug 01, 2019
    I really like this doctor,however. I was in hospital having a lung cancer tumor removed and could not get in for a visit. I take stomach med for spastic bowel. I really can’t eat without this medicine. She would not fill it. I called left a msg and no one got back to me. I see the cancer Dr. today for possible chemo treatments. Just don’t have the energy to deal with this. It’s a real disappointment to me. I will get there when I can. She still is a very good Doctor.
    Jean Elliott — Aug 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Tameeka Banks-Jenkins, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Tameeka Banks-Jenkins, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Tameeka Banks-Jenkins to family and friends

    Tameeka Banks-Jenkins' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Tameeka Banks-Jenkins

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tameeka Banks-Jenkins, NP.

    About Tameeka Banks-Jenkins, NP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1417305921
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Drexel Univ
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tameeka Banks-Jenkins, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tameeka Banks-Jenkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tameeka Banks-Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tameeka Banks-Jenkins works at Oak Street Health Cheltenham in Wyncote, PA. View the full address on Tameeka Banks-Jenkins’s profile.

    Tameeka Banks-Jenkins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tameeka Banks-Jenkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tameeka Banks-Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tameeka Banks-Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.