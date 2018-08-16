Tambra Guinn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tambra Guinn, RN
Overview
Tambra Guinn, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2300 Circle Dr Ste 2307, Fort Worth, TX 76119 Directions (817) 889-5698
- Ambetter
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic Nurse Practitioner!
About Tambra Guinn, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558884809
Frequently Asked Questions
Tambra Guinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
