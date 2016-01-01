Tamara McCoy accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tamara McCoy, PA-C
Overview
Tamara McCoy, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Birmingham, AL.
Tamara McCoy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Birmingham Office720 Montclair Rd Ste 101, Birmingham, AL 35213 Directions (205) 397-5200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tamara McCoy?
About Tamara McCoy, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1265855548
Frequently Asked Questions
Tamara McCoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tamara McCoy works at
Tamara McCoy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tamara McCoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tamara McCoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tamara McCoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.