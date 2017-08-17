Tamara Waldron has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tamara Waldron, PA-C
Overview
Tamara Waldron, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Mesa, AZ.
Locations
The office of Jerry E. Owensby, MD and Matthew Checketts, DO6242 E Arbor Ave Ste 111, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 536-6863Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She listens to you and your concerns. Very understanding and always recommemends the best plan of action. I have been going to doctors a great deal since I entered my "golden years" and find Tamara is one of the best
About Tamara Waldron, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1952555229
Tamara Waldron accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Tamara Waldron. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tamara Waldron.
