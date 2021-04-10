Dr. Tamara Raphaeli, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raphaeli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamara Raphaeli, PSY.D
Dr. Tamara Raphaeli, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois School Of Professional Psychology.
Dr. Raphaeli works at
Dr. Tamara Raphaeli PsyD403 Uptown Sq, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 358-8638
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Easy to talk to, experienced, compassionate, caring, and I wish she was my primary provider.
- Clinical Psychology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1255742748
- Illinois School Of Professional Psychology
- Marquette U
Dr. Raphaeli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raphaeli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raphaeli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Raphaeli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raphaeli.
