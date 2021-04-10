See All Clinical Psychologists in Murfreesboro, TN
Dr. Tamara Raphaeli, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tamara Raphaeli, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois School Of Professional Psychology.

Dr. Raphaeli works at Dr. Tamara Raphaeli PsyD in Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Tamara Raphaeli PsyD
    403 Uptown Sq, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 358-8638

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder
Codependency
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Dr. Tamara Raphaeli, PSY.D
    About Dr. Tamara Raphaeli, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255742748
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Illinois School Of Professional Psychology
    Undergraduate School
    • Marquette U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tamara Raphaeli, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raphaeli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raphaeli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raphaeli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raphaeli works at Dr. Tamara Raphaeli PsyD in Murfreesboro, TN. View the full address on Dr. Raphaeli’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Raphaeli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raphaeli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raphaeli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raphaeli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

