Overview

Dr. Tamara Pawich, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Cocoa Beach, FL. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Michigan University.



Dr. Pawich works at Cocoa Beach Child Psychology in Cocoa Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.