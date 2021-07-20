See All Psychologists in Cocoa Beach, FL
Dr. Tamara Pawich, PHD

Adolescent Psychology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tamara Pawich, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Cocoa Beach, FL. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Michigan University.

Dr. Pawich works at Cocoa Beach Child Psychology in Cocoa Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cocoa Beach Child Psychology
    1980 N Atlantic Ave Ste 522, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 408-9302
    Monday
    6:00pm - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:00pm - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00pm - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00pm - 8:00pm
    Friday
    6:00pm - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Hyperactive Impulsive Type
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Hyperactive Impulsive Type

Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Hyperactive Impulsive Type Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Predominantly Inattentive Type Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Developmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dyslexia
Gifted Children Chevron Icon
Intellectual Disability Chevron Icon
Intellectual Functioning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Reading Disorders in Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Self Pay

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 20, 2021
    She was very friendly and engaging to my son. He felt comfortable enough to answer questions and have a dialogue with her.
    — Jul 20, 2021
    About Dr. Tamara Pawich, PHD

    Adolescent Psychology
    Specialties
    10 years of experience
    English
    1013212299
    Education & Certifications

    University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Eastern Michigan University
    University of Florida
