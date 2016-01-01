Tamara Lombard accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tamara Lombard, HSPP
Overview
Tamara Lombard, HSPP is a Clinical Psychologist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Tamara Lombard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mary Locke Ph.d. LLC7337 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 175, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 402-1762
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tamara Lombard?
About Tamara Lombard, HSPP
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1083952451
Frequently Asked Questions
Tamara Lombard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tamara Lombard works at
Tamara Lombard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tamara Lombard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tamara Lombard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tamara Lombard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.