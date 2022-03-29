See All Nurse Practitioners in Canal Fulton, OH
Tamara Lincoln, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Tamara Lincoln, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Canal Fulton, OH. 

Tamara Lincoln works at Community Health Care in Canal Fulton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Community Health Care
    944 Cherry St E, Canal Fulton, OH 44614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 236-1829
    Monday
    8:30am - 8:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 29, 2022
    Always excellent communication and keeps on top of my health management needs
    Rob Barrett — Mar 29, 2022
    About Tamara Lincoln, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861471997
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tamara Lincoln, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tamara Lincoln is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tamara Lincoln has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Tamara Lincoln has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tamara Lincoln works at Community Health Care in Canal Fulton, OH. View the full address on Tamara Lincoln’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Tamara Lincoln. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tamara Lincoln.

