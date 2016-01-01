Tamara Lewis, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tamara Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tamara Lewis, LCSW
Overview
Tamara Lewis, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Springfield, IL.
Tamara Lewis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy427 E Monroe St Ste 302, Springfield, IL 62701 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tamara Lewis?
About Tamara Lewis, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1164883864
Frequently Asked Questions
Tamara Lewis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tamara Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tamara Lewis works at
Tamara Lewis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tamara Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tamara Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tamara Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.