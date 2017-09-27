See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Tamara Keown, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Tamara Keown, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Tamara Keown, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Tamara Keown works at Vanderbilt Health in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Pamela Adreon, FNP
Pamela Adreon, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Vanderbilt Center for Women's Health
    719 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 343-5700
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Tamara Keown?

    Sep 27, 2017
    I have been seeing Tammy for four years now. Even with the small window of time that she is given for each patient (15 minutes), she has always made me feel safe to ask questions and chat. She took time from the end of her day to talk to me about concerns that I had and gave me the utmost attention. I couldn’t recommend her more if you’re looking for a caring, kind physician.
    Nashville, TN — Sep 27, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Tamara Keown, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Tamara Keown, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Tamara Keown to family and friends

    Tamara Keown's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Tamara Keown

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tamara Keown, APRN.

    About Tamara Keown, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689777930
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tamara Keown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Tamara Keown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tamara Keown works at Vanderbilt Health in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Tamara Keown’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Tamara Keown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tamara Keown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tamara Keown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tamara Keown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Tamara Keown, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.