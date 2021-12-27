See All Counselors in Doylestown, PA
Dr. Tamara Kanter, PHD

Counseling
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tamara Kanter, PHD is a Counselor in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Counseling, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas University.

Dr. Kanter works at Dr. Tamara Kanter in Doylestown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tamara Kanter
    156 Green St, Doylestown, PA 18901
(267) 629-9011

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Antisocial Personality Disorder

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Disorders Related to Physical and Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Trauma Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Capital Blue Cross

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 27, 2021
    I've seen Dr. Kanter for many years, including personal and family therapy. She is a warm, thoughtful, empathetic person with deep experience as a practitioner who stays current in the research of her field. She listens well, is responsive to her patients needs, and provides honest and candid feedback and guidance.
    About Dr. Tamara Kanter, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487691226
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Kansas University
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tamara Kanter, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kanter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kanter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kanter works at Dr. Tamara Kanter in Doylestown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kanter’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

