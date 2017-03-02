See All Counselors in McKeesport, PA
Tamara Hill, LPC

Counseling
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Tamara Hill, LPC is a Counselor in McKeesport, PA. 

Tamara Hill works at Private Practice Locations in McKeesport, PA with other offices in Monroeville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Anchored Child & Family Counseling
    1050 Lincoln Way Ste 1, McKeesport, PA 15132 (412) 710-2966
    Anchored Child &Family Counseling
    4232 Northern Pike Ste 102, Monroeville, PA 15146

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Borderline Personality Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Borderline Personality Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Value Options

    Mar 02, 2017
    ms tamara was my therapist when I was in a RTF. I liked her because she didn't scare me or make me answer a bunch of dum questions. she made sense and was always smiling. thank u ms Tamara she let me relax in her office and made me laugh.
    Lily in pittsburgh, pa — Mar 02, 2017
    About Tamara Hill, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1457625840
