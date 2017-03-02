Tamara Hill, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tamara Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tamara Hill, LPC is a Counselor in McKeesport, PA.
Anchored Child & Family Counseling1050 Lincoln Way Ste 1, McKeesport, PA 15132 Directions (412) 710-2966
Anchored Child &Family Counseling4232 Northern Pike Ste 102, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions
ms tamara was my therapist when I was in a RTF. I liked her because she didn't scare me or make me answer a bunch of dum questions. she made sense and was always smiling. thank u ms Tamara she let me relax in her office and made me laugh.
Tamara Hill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tamara Hill accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tamara Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
