Tamara Fisher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tamara Fisher, LMFT
Tamara Fisher, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fresno, CA.
Cerda Sniffin Psychology Group6777 N Willow Ave, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 907-8865Tuesday12:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday2:30pm - 4:00pmThursday12:00pm - 4:00pmFriday12:00pm - 4:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Easy to relate too
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1740313261
Tamara Fisher accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tamara Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Tamara Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tamara Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tamara Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tamara Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.