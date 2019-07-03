See All Nurse Practitioners in San Antonio, TX
Tamara Deshazo, FNP-C

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Tamara Deshazo, FNP-C is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

Tamara Deshazo works at Syzygy Family Medicine in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Syzygy Family Medicine
    12915 Jones Maltsberger Rd Ste 302, San Antonio, TX 78247 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 870-7188

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes
Obesity
Diabetes
Obesity

Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 03, 2019
IF YOU WANT TO BE CARED FOR BY THE BEST THEN SEE DR TAMARA DESHAZO SHE IS HANDS DOWN THE BEST DOCTOR YOU WILL EVER SEE
DAVID — Jul 03, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Tamara Deshazo, FNP-C
About Tamara Deshazo, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1326417171
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
Undergraduate School
  • University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Frequently Asked Questions

Tamara Deshazo, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tamara Deshazo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Tamara Deshazo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Tamara Deshazo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tamara Deshazo works at Syzygy Family Medicine in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Tamara Deshazo’s profile.

19 patients have reviewed Tamara Deshazo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tamara Deshazo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tamara Deshazo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tamara Deshazo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

