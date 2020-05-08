Tamara Allen, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tamara Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tamara Allen, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tamara Allen, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Virginia Bch, VA.
Tamara Allen works at
Locations
Life Compass Therapy, LLC5226 Indian River Rd Ste 100, Virginia Bch, VA 23464 Directions (757) 943-9555Monday3:00pm - 9:00pmTuesday3:00pm - 9:00pmWednesday3:00pm - 9:00pmThursday3:00pm - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Tami is not only an amazing therapist but also a wonderful person. I have been seeing her for years and she has gone above and beyond what I could of ever hoped for or expected. Tami has a natural ability to be empathetic to you while also being able to steer you into a different prospective and solution. Sometimes I just need to talk and be heard and other times I need direction and she always seems to know which one I'm needing. I believe that this flexibility allows me to feel like I'm being guided through the process by a loving, caring human being. I feel that this approach helps in her ability to develop deep trust and provide hope. Tami is a very conscious, intelligent and positive and the reason she appeals to me is her ability to discern a persons specific needs in order to move forward with their life in many ways. I highly recommend Tami, she will make a positive impact and guide your therapy plan in the right direction.
About Tamara Allen, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Hawaii, Manoa
Frequently Asked Questions
