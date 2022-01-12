Tamar Mermelstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tamar Mermelstein, PA-C
Overview
Tamar Mermelstein, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Ridgewood, NJ.
Tamar Mermelstein works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology PC1200 E Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 493-1717
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely love Tamar my whole family uses her for anything skin related we won't see anyone else!
About Tamar Mermelstein, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1811411267
Frequently Asked Questions
Tamar Mermelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Tamar Mermelstein works at
7 patients have reviewed Tamar Mermelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tamar Mermelstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tamar Mermelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tamar Mermelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.