Tamar Greenly, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Tamar Greenly, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Tamar Greenly works at LIFEWELL in Phoenix, AZ.

Locations

    Lifewell
    Lifewell
4451 E OAK ST, Phoenix, AZ 85008
(602) 599-5434
    Aetna
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Jul 22, 2020
    Dr Greenly is a fantastic mental health professional. During this CoViD season, I was uncomfortable easing into the atypical Telehealth visits because I am better off with traditional settings. The facility she works with developed emergency procedures that measured up to the CoVID crisis and curbed my worries about seeing the other physicians overseeing my care. The change has been rough. Because of seeing she, and her workplace, I grasped a full and comprehensive view of the situation for seeing most angles and dealing with my treatments of psychiatric care. I have adjustment issues and anxiety--and she allowed dignity towards my person.
    Derectly — Jul 22, 2020
    Photo: Tamar Greenly, PMHNP
    About Tamar Greenly, PMHNP

    Specialties
    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1194012005
    NPI Number
