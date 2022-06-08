See All Dermatologists in Lilburn, GA
Tam Tran, PA-C

Dermatology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Tam Tran, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Lilburn, GA. 

Tam Tran works at Pain Center of Illinois in Lilburn, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA and Gainesville, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thrive Ortho & Spine
    3970 Five Forks Trickum Rd SW Ste A, Lilburn, GA 30047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 785-2171
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Thrive Ortho & Spine
    505 Irvin Ct Ste 100, Decatur, GA 30030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 785-2173
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Thrive Ortho & Spine
    1498 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste A, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 785-2134
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Based on 2 ratings

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Tam Tran, PA-C

  • Dermatology
  • English
  • 1285980839
NPI Number: 1285980839

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

