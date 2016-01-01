Tam Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Tam Chang, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tam Chang, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Worcester, MA.
Tam Chang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Le & Chang Family Urgent Care456 Park Ave, Worcester, MA 01610 Directions (508) 796-5661
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tam Chang?
About Tam Chang, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1861537458
Frequently Asked Questions
Tam Chang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tam Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tam Chang works at
8 patients have reviewed Tam Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tam Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tam Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tam Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.